FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall expected Tuesday night into Wednesday

By Patrick Phillips | June 10, 2019 at 10:58 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 11:41 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for heavy rainfall and has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day.

A storm system moving across the Lowcountry could produce two inches of rain or more through Wednesday, Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.

“Models continue to show a lot of moisture and storm system developing that will move across our area on Wednesday," Walsh said.

Minor localized flooding is possible at any time over the next couple of days.

First Alert Weather Days are designed to give you warning of severe or disruptive weather.

