On Folly Beach, increased permit cost among several possible changes to golf cart rules

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach could soon make it more expensive to drive a golf cart in the city. On Tuesday, council members are looking at increasing the cost of the permits needed to operate one.
Under the current law, all golf cart permits cost $5 and are valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31., but if this ordinance were to pass it would separate the permitting into three categories.
Permits for rental golf carts would cost the most under the new rules. This year, their permitting fee would increase to $50. In 2020, it would increase to $75, and in 2021 it would cost $100.
But, the jump won't be that high if you live in the city part time. The increase will only go from $5 to $10 for the permit. For full-time residents, there will be no change from the current $5 permit.
This isn't the only change to golf cart rules though.
Under a separate ordinance being voted on, golf carts could only be used from sunrise to sunset. It also would require a cart to have two permits decals per cart. One on the left rear fender and one of the left front.
Golf cart permits also would not be able to be used as residential permit passes.
The ordinance deciding a majority of the golf cart rules is up for its second reading at city council’s meeting on Tuesday. It needs to pass a third reading to become law. The ordinance only addressing the permitting costs will have its first reading at that same meeting.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.