Gil Duels with Keuchel over Seven Shutout, Braves Outlast RiverDogs in Extras

On the other end for Rome, Dallas Keuchel looked in the game-ready shape that he had stayed in during the season’s free agent freeze that had him without a contract since appearing in last year’s Game Three of the ALCS against Boston. The two-time All-Star faced two over the minimum during his seven scoreless frames, allowing just a one out single to Max Burt in the second and issuing a seven pitch walk to Canaan Smith in the seventh. He fanned nine RiverDogs and threw 77 pitches, 55 for strikes.