Highway Patrol searching for hit and run driver who struck trooper

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the driver responsible for striking a state trooper in Orangeburg County late Monday night.
The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. Monday on Till Road near Langley Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
The trooper struck by the vehicle suffered great bodily injuries in the crash and troopers say the driver fled the scene.
The driver was trying to dodge a driver’s license checkpoint at the time of the crash, troopers say.
The vehicle is believed to be a four-door Honda Accord, possibly a 2016 model. The exact color is not known, troopers say.
Anyone with information on the incident or about the vehicle of interest or the driver is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 800-768-1506.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
