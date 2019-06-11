House resolution would make it easier to enforce subpoenas

Democrats are ramping up action related to Mueller's Trump-Russia probe this week as they try to focus more public attention on the report, which was released in redacted form in April. Mueller wrote that there was not enough evidence to establish that there was a conspiracy between Trump's campaign and Russia, the original question that launched the investigation, but he also said he could not exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice. The report examined several episodes in which Trump attempted to influence Mueller's probe.