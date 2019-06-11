International African American Museum CEO announces resignation

“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve as the president and CEO of the museum these last few years,” Moore said. “After spending most of my career in the private sector, I chose to dedicate myself to this institution because I believed deeply in its mission. My ancestors arrived at Gadsden’s Wharf, and I am proud to have played a role in creating a museum and memorial that commemorates their lives and the lives of the tens of thousands of others who took their first steps into America on that hallowed ground. My intention was to oversee the necessary planning and fundraising to bring this museum to life, and I am proud to have done just that.”