International African American Museum CEO announces resignation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The President and CEO of the International African American Museum has announced his resignation, but the project is still moving forward.
Michael Bouleware Moore will have his final day in his position August 2. Dr. Bernard Powers, who serves on the IAAM board of directors, will serve as interim CEO. Dr. Elijah Heyward III Chief Operation Officer will take over day-to-day responsibilities.
The reasoning for the resignation were not immediately clear.
“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve as the president and CEO of the museum these last few years,” Moore said. “After spending most of my career in the private sector, I chose to dedicate myself to this institution because I believed deeply in its mission. My ancestors arrived at Gadsden’s Wharf, and I am proud to have played a role in creating a museum and memorial that commemorates their lives and the lives of the tens of thousands of others who took their first steps into America on that hallowed ground. My intention was to oversee the necessary planning and fundraising to bring this museum to life, and I am proud to have done just that.”
The museum will be located at Gadsden’s Warf where nearly half of the enslaved Africans who came ashore in North America disembarked. It will include interactive exhibits and feature a center for family history. A memorial garden will be included as well.
Museum officials still anticipate a groundbreaking later in 2019. The construction contract will go before Charleston City Council on July 16.
“On behalf of the entire IAAM team, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Michael for his leadership and service as our president and CEO,” said Joseph P. Riley, Jr., former Charleston mayor and lifetime IAAM board member. “It has been a pleasure to work with him. As we prepare for our groundbreaking later this year, it is with full hearts and the utmost appreciation that we bid him farewell.”
