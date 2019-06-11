Lowcountry dog rescue forced to turn away dogs due to unpaid medical bills

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Eunoia Rescue in Charleston County is turning away dogs because the group is currently facing thousands of dollars in unpaid medical bills.
“We have multiple outstanding bills,” Eunoia Rescue Founder Alicia Williams said. “Vet bills, boarding bills, as well as upcoming bills for surgeries, heart worm treatments, the list can go on and on.”
Williams founded the group four years ago to give foster care to dogs at risk in animal shelters.
Currently, the group has about 30 dogs under foster care.
Williams estimates the group has incurred $3,000 to $5,000 in unpaid medical bills and also needs an additional $5,000 for medical treatment that has not happened yet.
“We are constantly in debt,” Williams said. "We have credit card bills, that’s how we started the funds to get here and we’re still paying those down. And then it just, everything topples on top of each other. Even with adoption fees, even with donations, we’re still in a hole.”
Williams said she plans to pay off the medical bills and then continue to offer foster care to dogs in need.
“We have to take care of our financial responsibilities as of right now, and then moving forward, we’ll dig the hole right back where we are again,” Williams said.
People have donated about $1,000 to Eunoia Rescue since the group announced they would not be able to take in any more dogs on Monday.
