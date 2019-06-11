Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/10)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Game PPD. The Holly Hill native is batting .217 with 9 HR’s and 23 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .237 with 12 HR’s and 33 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-4 with a K in a 4-1 win over Miami. The Stratford alum is batting .224 with 3 HR’s and 10 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 16 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - No game. The Beaufort alum is 6-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 K’s in 64 innings
AA
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Game PPD. The Ashley Ridge alum is 3-0 and with a 2.13 ERA and 22 K’s in 23.2 innings.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
