Mother of 5 children killed by ex-husband does not want him sentenced to death

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Amber Kyzer, the ex-wife of a Lexington County man who was found guilty of murdering his five children in 2014, took the stand and asked jurors not to sentence Timothy Jones Jr. to death.
Kyzer, who was married to Jones for eight years, said she does not believe in putting anyone to death.
“If I could personally rip his face off, I would,” she said on the witness stand Tuesday afternoon. “That’s the momma bear in me. I do not wish on the Jones family what I felt losing my sons.”
While Kyzer expressed anger toward Jones, she pleaded for his life on behalf of her children.
Kyzer joined Jones’ grandmother, Roberta Thornsberry, and father, Timothy Jones Sr. as witnesses who have asked the jury not to sentence Jones Jr. to death during the sentencing phase.
Jones was found guilty of five counts of murder on June 4.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.