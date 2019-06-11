Mount Pleasant to consider changing form of government

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Town Council will consider changing the form of government Tuesday in a move which could give the mayor more power.
Town officials say a council member added this item to the agenda. It hasn't been discussed publicly in any meetings yet.
It's not clear the exact reason why the town is considering changing the form of government to a mayor-council form.
According to the Municipal Association of South Carolina, this form is the most common in the state. It’s often called the “strong mayor” form because the mayor is granted, by state law, the right to exercise legislative, executive an administrative authority. That means the mayor acts as the chief executive officer of the town.
With the council form of government Mount Pleasant currently has, which is the second most used form in the state, the council as a whole has more power.
The City of Charleston, Goose Creek, and North Charleston are examples of other areas with the mayor-council form of government.
If town council voted to make the change it would not impact the currents mayor's term which ends in 2021.
The town council meeting is on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The councilman who added the proposal to the agenda for a comment has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.