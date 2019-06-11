Police trying to identify 2 seen in surveillance footage at time of break-ins

Two people were shown in surveillance video at the scene of several car break-ins and attempted break-ins on Royal Castle Lane. (Source: Charleston Police Dept.)
By Patrick Phillips | June 11, 2019 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 3:47 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police investigators hope someone recognizes two people they are looking for in connection with a string of car break-ins.

The two are wanted for breaking into and attempting to break into vehicles on Royal Castle Lane, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Police released a short clip of surveillance footage showing the pair Tuesday afternoon. One walks toward a car while a second appears to stand watch.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to email Charleston Police Investigator Hutson or call 843-766-3908.

