Police trying to identify 2 seen in surveillance footage at time of break-ins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police investigators hope someone recognizes two people they are looking for in connection with a string of car break-ins.
The two are wanted for breaking into and attempting to break into vehicles on Royal Castle Lane, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Police released a short clip of surveillance footage showing the pair Tuesday afternoon. One walks toward a car while a second appears to stand watch.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to email Charleston Police Investigator Hutson or call 843-766-3908.
