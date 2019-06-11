RiverDogs’ Lockridge, Smith to Participate in All-Star Home Run Derby

A late addition to the All-Star roster, Lockridge got off to a slow start through the first couple of weeks, a likely reason behind his original omission from the roster, before turning a corner as one of the most effective leadoff hitters in the circuit. After batting just .169 (13-for-77) through his first 19 games, the Troy product turned it around starting in May, batting .303 in 36 games since the turn of the calendar page. His nine home runs lead the team after he hit just one long ball in his professional debut season in 2018, and his six homers leading off an inning leave him tied with Onil Pena for the most in the SAL. His .912 OPS is good for 7th-best in the SAL since the beginning of May as well.