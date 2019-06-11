Roddy White going into Falcons Ring of Honor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roddy White will have his name added to the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor this season the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.
White, a James Island alum, was surprised with the news at the team facility earlier in the day.
The Lowcountry native played all 11 years of his NFL career in Atlanta and still holds the team records for catches, receiving yards and touchdowns in a career.
“I wanted to be special to this franchise,” White said to the Falcons website. “You know when they drafted me I told Rich McKay, I am going to come in and I’m going to be the best receiver have had until that point.”
An All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, White gained at least 1,000 receiving yards in six straight seasons beginning in 2007. His best year came in 2010, when White caught 115 passes for 1,389 yards and 10 touchdowns.
White will be inducted on December 8th against the Carolina Panthers.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.