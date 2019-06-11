Rush-hour crash in West Ashley sends two people to the hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in West Ashley that sent two people to the hospital and caused significant backups in West Ashley Monday.
The crash happened at approximately 4:04 p.m. on Ashley River Road at the intersection of Crull Drive.
A 2010 Ford sedan attempted to make a left turn from SC-61 onto Crull Drive and was struck by a 2006 Chevy sport utility vehicle traveling southbound on Ashley River Road, Charleston Police Lt. Matthew Wojslawowicz said. After that impact, the Chevy sport utility vehicle careened into a brick fence and came to rest after striking a dentist’s office.
A third vehicle, a 2019 Toyota sedan, was also struck by the Chevy sport utility vehicle and sustained minor front end damage.
The driver of the Ford sedan was rushed to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition, Wojslawowicz said.
The driver of the Chevy sport utility vehicle was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota sedan was uninjured.
The crash closed the southbound portion of Ashley River Road for approximately three hours while members of the Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team collected evidence and towed the vehicles from the scene.
