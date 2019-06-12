Attendance lines for new Charleston County high school to be decided Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A decision is expected Wednesday night that will determine which students will attend Charleston County’s newest high school.
The Charleston County Constituent District 2 board is discussing attendance lines for Lucy Beckham High School. The board is meeting at Laing Middle School after months of feedback from the public.
The board originally presented about a dozen options and last month and then voted to move forward with three proposals.
All three would include a variety of Mount Pleasant neighborhoods, but some of the plans could leave out students living on Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms.
A final decision is expected Wednesday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
