Attendance lines for new Charleston County high school to be decided Wednesday

By Live 5 Web Staff | June 12, 2019 at 6:43 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 6:43 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A decision is expected Wednesday night that will determine which students will attend Charleston County’s newest high school.

The Charleston County Constituent District 2 board is discussing attendance lines for Lucy Beckham High School. The board is meeting at Laing Middle School after months of feedback from the public.

The board originally presented about a dozen options and last month and then voted to move forward with three proposals.

All three would include a variety of Mount Pleasant neighborhoods, but some of the plans could leave out students living on Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms.

A final decision is expected Wednesday night.

