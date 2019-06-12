Battery-United FC US Open Cup game moved to Atlanta On Thursday

From that moment on we have been extensively exploring every option to stage the game in Charleston or within a reasonable driving distance in order for our fans to be in attendance. We would like to thank the College of Charleston, Wando High School, South Carolina United/Bantams, Greenville Triumph SC and the Savannah Sports Council as well as the United Soccer League in all their help and assistance today. We believed we had found a venue to play, however, US Soccer determined the best option was to play in Kennesaw and we abide by their decision. We wish our players and coaches every success in the game tomorrow evening in Kennesaw which can be viewed on ESPN+.