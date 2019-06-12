Battery-United FC US Open Cup game moved to Atlanta On Thursday

CHICAGO (June 12, 2019) – United States Soccer announced on Wednesday evening that the 4th round US Open Cup match between the Charleston Battery and Atlanta United FC that was scheduled to be held at MUSC Health Stadium on Tuesday night, has been moved to Kennesaw State’s Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Thursday night. The closed-door match is not open to the public but will be broadcast on ESPN+ and complete the Fourth Round of the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, U.S. Soccer’s National Championship.
The match was originally scheduled to be played Tuesday night at MUSC Health Stadium in Charleston, S.C. but was abandoned due to an unplayable field surface due to persistent rain in the area. Despite Charleston’s efforts to secure a new venue for the match within 12-hours for Thursday, U.S. Soccer determined the match would be played in the venue that holds Atlanta United 2 games. The match is closed-door due to the immediate rescheduling of the event with insufficient time to secure staff and security personnel at the venue.
The Fourth Round continues Wednesday night with nine games across the country beginning at 7 p.m. ET. All remaining Fourth Round games will be available to watch on ESPN+.
Shortly after the announcement from US Soccer, the Battery released their own statement.
"we wanted to put on record our deep disappointment that we could not stage the game at MUSC Health Stadium last night. Our front office staff and grounds crew worked tirelessly in order to have the match played here. The field conditions were favorable early afternoon, however, the torrential rain that Daniel Island received around 4 pm yesterday set those efforts back. We were encouraged to see both teams warming up as kick off time approached and noted the ball moving freely on most areas of the pitch, sadly the head match official after much consultation deemed the pitch unplayable.
From that moment on we have been extensively exploring every option to stage the game in Charleston or within a reasonable driving distance in order for our fans to be in attendance. We would like to thank the College of Charleston, Wando High School, South Carolina United/Bantams, Greenville Triumph SC and the Savannah Sports Council as well as the United Soccer League in all their help and assistance today. We believed we had found a venue to play, however, US Soccer determined the best option was to play in Kennesaw and we abide by their decision. We wish our players and coaches every success in the game tomorrow evening in Kennesaw which can be viewed on ESPN+.
Fans that purchased tickets prior to last night’s game will be contacted directly via email within the next 48 hours concerning ticket exchange options. Fans that purchased on the night should email tickets@charlestonbattery.com and still be in possession of their ticket stub."