Bies Slams Door as RiverDogs Edge Braves, Cling to First-Place Spot

Alexander Vizcaino (4-2) set the tone for the RiverDogs early, allowing some hard contact here and there but finishing five innings, good enough for his fourth win. After holding Rome to just one hit the first time through the order, the Braves came out in the fourth to rattle off five straight singles against him, including RBI knocks from catcher Logan Brown and Benson that pulled the homestanding nine within a run. Vizcaino kept the lead intact, however, striking out Darling Florentino and coaxing a double play ball back to the mound out of shortstop Carlos Paraguate to limit the damage to just two runs.