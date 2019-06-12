Brad Bowles hired as head football coach at Porter-Gaud

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Porter-Gaud announced that they have hired Brad Bowles as the Cyclones new head football coach on Tuesday night.
Bowles replaces Rick Reetz who left the school last month to become the offensive coordinator at James Island.
The coach has spent the last 4 seasons at Providence in Charlotte where he went 23-25 overall.
No stranger to the Lowcountry, Bowles spent 2 seasons before that as the head coach at St. John’s. He went 14-9 in his tunure and was twice named the Region Coach of the Year. He was also a former assistant coach at Goose Creek.
“We’re thrilled to have Coach Bowles join the Cyclone community,” says PG Athletic Director Larry Salley. “He has demonstrated the ability to build a successful program and a strong team culture everywhere he has been, and we look forward to him adding a new chapter to Porter-Gaud football’s long history of excellence.”
