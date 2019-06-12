Charleston city offices close amid flooding, rush hour traffic concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston offices, including the municipal court, closed early Wednesday as the potential for heavy rain continued into the evening.
The City of Charleston closed its offices at 3:30 p.m. in part to eliminate some of of the traffic expected during rush hour.
It early release did not apply to public safety employees or employees needed to provide essential city services, a post on the city’s website states.
City of Charleston Recreation summer camps will remain open and staffed, as regularly scheduled.
City officials said as of 3:30 p.m., 16 roads remained closed throughout the peninsula because of flooding, including portions of major arteries such as Ashley Avenue, Calhoun Street, East Bay Street, and Rutledge Avenue.
Unofficial gauges on the Charleston peninsula were measuring more than three inches of rain, and another band of heavy rain is forecast to be on the way.
The Charleston Police Department is encouraging motorists to avoid downtown Charleston at this time due to flooding related road closures.
Horses were pulled off the streets at approximately 11:45 a.m. because of flooding related road closures, and Livability and Tourism director Dan Riccio is monitoring conditions.
Stormwater crews are deploying temporary pumps throughout the city in anticipation of the afternoon commute, which will coincide with high tide, and possibly more rain.
City stormwater crews have deployed three Vactor trucks to assist with drainage. Streets and Sidewalks crews have been assisting additional stormwater crews throughout the day to monitor and clear storm drains of debris, as needed.
