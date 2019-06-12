City of Charleston prepares for possible flooding Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston has taken some precautionary measures ahead of any possible flooding which may happen on Wednesday.
The City has activated its Public Safety Operation Center to manage the city’s response during and after the storm, as needed.
The National Weather Service Charleston has told local officials to expect two to four inches of rain, possibly more in isolated areas.
“As always, the safety of our citizens is job one. We urge everyone to stay tuned to local media for the latest weather forecast, and to exercise caution when on the roads," City of Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff said.
In anticipation of the possible flooding, city stormwater crews stand ready to provide assistance as needed, in low-lying areas.
Parks Department crews are monitoring water levels at Colonial and Dotterer Lakes and are on call and ready to respond to any parks or tree issues that may occur due to the heavy rainfall.
City recreation activities will take place as normal. Check the City of Charleston Recreation Department Facebook Page for any changes.
Based on data collected during recent flooding events, citizens are cautioned that the following intersections and areas may be impacted:
- Lockwood Boulevard and Broad Street
- Calhoun Street between Courtenay Drive and Pitt Street
- Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street
- Highway 61 exit ramp from Ashley River Bridge to Saint Andrews Boulevard
- Ashley River Bridge exit ramp onto Lockwood Drive
- Connector from Lockwood Drive to Calhoun Street at the base of the James Island Connector
- President Street between Bogard Street and Nunan Street
- Huger Street and King Street
Road closures will be updated on the city’s road closure map, which can be viewed here.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.