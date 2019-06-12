Classroom Champions: Zucker Middle School girls coach wants better basketballs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With tight budgets, new athletic equipment is not a priority for many schools. But sports can help children to become better students and achieve their academic goals.
And the young women of the Lightning Basketball team at Zucker Middle School in North Charleston benefit from shooting hoops.
“It teaches them team work, teaches them how to build character. Working with different young ladies, and bonding, cause my girls have to bond. Without the five of them bonding with each other at one time, they won’t be able to succeed,” math teacher and coach Travis Gladden said.
Gladden says the girls have proven themselves to be winners
“This past year, we won our championship, we went 12-and-1. We only lost one game, that one game hurt us, we could have went 13-and-0. But we are the reigning champions of the North Charleston Recreation Department this year,” Gladden said.
Gladden is confident they can go all the way, with the right equipment. He says the basketballs they currently have are outdated, with no grip or consistent bounce.
“Without having a good quality of basketball, my girls can’t perform, so that’s what we’re asking for on Donors Choose,” Gladden said.
He’s asking for different types of basketball, that will run about $25 to $30 a piece. The total cost of the project is $335.
And just like in basketball, timing is everything. This project expires on Monday, June 17. So help the Lady Lightning basketball team to score, with a donation toward better equipment.
If you want to help the girls of the Lightning Basketball team at Zucker Middle then click here.
Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
Every Wednesday at 7:30, look for a new Lowcountry classroom to support.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.