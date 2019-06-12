Deputies arrest man wanted in multiple car break-ins

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies arrested a man facing multiple charges in connection with car break-ins at three businesses in Summerville.
Joseph Wade Hiott, 51, faces five counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and one count of financial transaction card theft, according to the sheriff’s office.
All of the charges are felonies.
Deputies responded on June 6 to the 1800 block of North Main Street in Summerville where multiple businesses reported vehicles had been broken into. Victims reported items were stolen at each location.
Hiott was being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
