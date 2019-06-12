FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy downpours could cause minor flooding!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for today’s potential for heavy rain and minor flooding. A stalled front and an area of low pressure will create a favorable environment for rounds of heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding between now and the end of the day. Expect a cloudy sky today along with those multiple rounds of showers and storms coming north out of Georgia. A few storms this afternoon could be on the strong side depending on the exact track of the low pressure system. Rainfall totals between 1-3″ should be common with a few isolated spots topping 3″. High tide is around 5PM in the Charleston Harbor today which could cause poor drainage if heavy rain coincides with the incoming tide. All of this wet weather exits overnight and sunshine returns tomorrow. We’ll see a sunny and dry stretch of weather Thursday through our upcoming Father’s Day weekend.