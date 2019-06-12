Folly Beach leaders reject stricter noise rules, approve golf cart permit price hike

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach City Council voted against a noise ordinance Tuesday night but voted to approve a plan to increase the price of permits required to own or rent a golf cart.
The proposed noise ordinance would have made it illegal to play loud music in any open-air or open-window area above the first floor in the commercial district. It would have also banned street performers or music with profane or explicit lyrics that people can hear in public places.
City Administrator Spencer Wetmore said the noise ordinance failed in a 4-3 vote. Council members did not comment on the ordinance.
But city council members did approve a plan to increase the cost of permits for golf carts.
The current ordinance requires a permit that costs $5 per year. The new plan would create three different permit categories depending on whether someone is renting a golf cart and whether the user is a resident.
Permits for rental golf carts would cost the most under the new rules. This year, their permitting fee would increase to $50. In 2020, it would increase to $75, and in 2021 it would cost $100.
But, the jump won't be that high if you live in the city part time. The increase will only go from $5 to $10 for the permit. For full-time residents, there will be no change from the current $5 permit.
Council is reviewing a separate ordinance on golf carts that would allow their use only from sunrise to sunset and require a cart to have two permits decals per cart, one on the left rear fender and one on the left front.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.