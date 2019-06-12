Ft. Dorchester boys basketball coach resigns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester head boys basketball coach Jacob Smith resigned from his position with the school on Tuesday morning after just 1 season with the Patriots.
Fort Dorchester Athletic Director Steve LaPrad confirmed the news to Live 5 in a message.
Smith came to the Fort before the 2018-19 season and helped lead the Patriots to a 13-15 record last year. They would finish 3rd in the Region and lost in the 1st round of the 5-A playoffs to Goose Creek.
Before that, Smith coached for 2 seasons at Colleton County where he went 33-18. He also spent 1 year at North Charleston in 2011-12 where he helped lead the Cougars to the 2-A Lower State title game.
Smith did not return a message seeking comment.
