Goose Creek Police post surveillance images to identify man
Goose Creek Police posted these photos to their Facebook page hoping someone can identify the man pictured. (Source: Goose Creek Police)
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 12, 2019 at 5:01 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 5:17 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police posted two images of a man on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

Investigators believe he may have some information about a financial transaction card fraud case that happened within the city of Goose Creek, according to Capt. Tom Hill.

The images show a man in what appears to be a black Nike shirt, blue pants and a black cap. He appears to be standing inside a business.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Investigator Lawson at 843-863-5200, extension 2337.

