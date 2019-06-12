Goose Creek Police post surveillance images to identify man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police posted two images of a man on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon and asked for the public's help in identifying him.
Investigators believe he may have some information about a financial transaction card fraud case that happened within the city of Goose Creek, according to Capt. Tom Hill.
The images show a man in what appears to be a black Nike shirt, blue pants and a black cap. He appears to be standing inside a business.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Investigator Lawson at 843-863-5200, extension 2337.
