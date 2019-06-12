Groups pay off past-due student lunch debts at 4 Tri-County schools

“As a restaurant family, we have a passion for feeding people, and we are always looking to help our community," Queen Street Hospitality Group spokesperson McKensie Kish said. “When we heard about ‘Catch Up On Lunch’ there was no doubt that we wanted to lead the charge of fundraising through our family’s restaurants, 82 Queen and Swig & Swine. Our efforts brought in more than $17,000 to kickstart this campaign. There is a lot of work left to do and too many children facing food insecurity. We challenge other area businesses to help fight this problem.”