Isle of Palms introduces pay to park through app

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Isle of Palms has a new way for visitors to pay for parking.
“Flowbird” is an app people can download to pay for parking on their smartphone.
There are also a combination of pay stations and parking attendants on the Isle of Palms as well. App users put in their license plate information so beach service officers can track who has paid for parking and who has not.
There is a 35 cent transaction fee; the city could keep 10 cents of that fee.
“It’s going to make it a lot easier for visitors here when they go to to the front beach section especially to pay for parking either in the lots or spots on Ocean Blvd,” IOP police captain Jeffrey Swain said.
He also says the app will prevent users from having to come back to their cars to add time to the parking kiosks.
