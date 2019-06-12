Crews clear crash on I-26 WB near Dorchester Road exit that blocked all lanes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a crash on I-26 west near Dorchester Road that had previously blocked all lanes.
It’s unclear how many the crash involved, but it happened around milemarker 214.
Multiple fire crews and ambulances initially arrived at the scene blocking all lanes. One lane was opened around 11:15 a.m. and a second lane around 11:30 a.m. and all lanes reopened by 12: 15 p.m.
The call came in at 10:56 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
