Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/11)

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-3 with a triple (4), a walk, a run scored and an RBI in game 1 of a doubleheader, a 12-5 win over the Mets. In game 2, went 2-4 with a HR, RBI and a run scored in a 10-4 loss. The Holly Hill native is batting .228 with 10 HR’s and 25 RBI