Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/11)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-3 with a triple (4), a walk, a run scored and an RBI in game 1 of a doubleheader, a 12-5 win over the Mets. In game 2, went 2-4 with a HR, RBI and a run scored in a 10-4 loss. The Holly Hill native is batting .228 with 10 HR’s and 25 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-4 in a 4-2 loss to Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .233 with 12 HR’s and 33 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 7-1 win over Miami. The Stratford alum is batting .224 with 3 HR’s and 10 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 16 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 4-3 loss to Rochester. The Beaufort alum is 6-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 K’s in 64 innings
High-A
Florida State League
James Reeves, P, Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 1 hit, 1 run with 2 walks and 1 K in a 7-2 loss to Ft. Myers. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 5 K’s in 2.2 innings. He’s 3-0 and with a 2.13 ERA and 22 K’s in 23.2 innings in Double-A.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
Rookie
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game
