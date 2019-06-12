As Moncks Corner continues to grow, city adds new fire station

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The wait is over for Moncks Corners brand new fire station.
On Wednesday, the town will cut the ribbon on the Foxbank station, the second fire station for Moncks Corner.
In less than 5 years Moncks Corner has grown by 30 percent. With the addition of thousands of people, more emergency services are needed. The new fire station is right next to the new Foxbank Elementary School.
It has two ladder trucks, an ambulance and will serve as a police substation. The station will be manned 24/7 by five firefighters.
The $1.8 million project added six new positions for the fire department. The Foxbank station will work with the main station to cover the town but will immediately serve the 6000 people on the north side of town.
“As the town grows, you have to grow your services. And with having a fire station out there, the response time will be so much better than trying to come from the center of Town to the North end of Town. So we put a fire station in Foxbank which covers the north end so response times will still stay low,” said Mayor Michael Lockliear.
Station 2 is already up and running. The official ribbon cutting ceremony begins at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning.
