Newly-proposed horse carriage rule would allow city to pull carriages in emergency

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is looking to have more authority over when carriage horses can be pulled from the road during emergency situations.
In Thursday’s Tourism Commission meeting, the committee is expected to talk about what power the city has when it comes to horse carriages and how they operate during emergencies.
The city’s Director of Tourism Dan Riccio said this proposed ordinance would give the city the authority to protect carriages and halt the rides during emergency situations as a way to protect citizens, visitors, and carriage animals.
Riccio said weather and emergency events would constitute as an emergency.
Riccio said there was an incident a few weeks ago where the city cancelled all carriage tours during a thunderstorm warning, and this ordinance would give the city official authority to do so.
The proposed ordinance would need to be approved by the committee and then by city council before it would go into effect.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.