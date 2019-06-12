Permit application gives more insight into planned Folly Beach pier closure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A construction permit application submitted by the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Department to the Army Corps of Engineers Wednesday dives further into the plans to close the Folly Beach pier for two years.
Officials announced the planned pier closure back in May. Boring worms have begun to impact the wooden piles of the 24-year-old pier and the deterioration process can’t be stopped. Given the annual lifespan of the wooden piers is 20-25 years, the pier must be replaced.
The new pier is expected to have a 25-foot wide walkway and crews plan to decrease the number of wooden piles from 319 wooden piles to 208 piles made from concrete, the application stated.
According to the permit application, the department doesn’t planned to use any boats during the construction and all construction will happen during daylight hours. Workers plan to use cranes to demolish and reconstruct the pier in segments working out into the water and moving the crane forward as each new segment is built.
The district engineer is still requesting that DHEC review the plans prior to any project approval.
While parks department officials stated in May that the project could start later in 2019, the application submitted Wednesday states construction is anticipated to potentially begin as early as January 2020.
During all phases of the project, the Pier 101 restaurant, the Folly Pier gift shop, and restroom facilities are expected to remain open for normal operations, according to the parks department. The rectangular deck area behind these facilities will remain open during walkway construction. After the new pier walkway is complete, a ramp to the side of the pier will be created for access onto the pier.
