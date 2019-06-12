Police arrest second man in May shooting incident that left child injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday night in Charleston in connection with a shooting that left a 6-year-old child injured.
Oran Brisbane faces four counts of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
The arrest follows a shooting incident on May 30 in the 5300 block of Albert Street.
Investigators say the driver of an SUV and the driver of a black sedan were involved in some type of confrontation in the area of Dorchester Road and Olivia Drive. Police say the two vehicles then traveled to Albert Street where someone in the sedan fired several shots at the SUV.
No one was wounded by gunfire, but a child inside the SUV was hit by shattered glass and taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, Pryor said.
Brisbane is the second person arrested in connection with the incident.
Ronnell Davis was arrested on May 31 on a charge of obstruction of justice. Police said David was driving the SUV with his girlfriend and two children inside. Police have not provided details about the reason he was charged.
Brisbane was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Wednesday.
