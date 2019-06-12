Report: Myrtle Beach police officer discovers dog inside hot, locked car; owner arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officers said a dog was left in a car where the temperature inside soared to 100 degrees, according to a police report.
A Myrtle Beach police officer responded around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of Target on Seaboard Street to an animal cruelty/neglect complaint.
The officer said he saw a brown and white pit bull locked in a black Nissan Altima. The windows were cracked about one inch, without adequate ventilation, the police report states.
The officer said the dog was panting heavily and the temperature outside the vehicle was 81 degrees but the temperature inside was 100 degrees. It was determined the dog had been in the Nissan Altima for about 30 minutes, the police report states.
The police report states the dog was removed from the vehicle and placed in the police cruiser’s air-conditioned back seat.
The officer said when he located the dog owner, identified as Angela Skipper, she became disorderly.
Skipper was arrested and charged abandoning/mistreating an animal.
The pit bull was taken to Grand Strand Humane Society for care and treatment.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.