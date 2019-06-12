VIDEO: SC deputy’s K-9 bites suspect on head while he hid in dishwasher

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a 47-year-old man being bitten on the head by a K-9 during an arrest in April.
Authorities said that about 2:40 p.m. on April 28, deputies went to a home on Columbia Avenue.
Capt. Tim Brown, of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Office of Professional Standards, said deputies were attempting to take Kevin Leroy Scott White into custody.
Brown said White had eluded a K-9 deputy the day before when he was being pulled over for having an improper tag. He said authorities had also determined White was wanted out of Florida.
Deputies said as they pulled up to the home where they believed White was, White drove up on a moped, jumped off and ran into a wooded area.
The deputies and K-9 tracked White and eventually found him hiding inside a dishwasher underneath a porch at a nearby mobile home park.
Complete video of the incident is below (Viewer discretion is advised as video contains strong language and footage some viewers may find disturbing).
