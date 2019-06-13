Caretaker of 85-year-old who went missing charged with lying to police

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The caretaker of an elderly woman who went missing for four days has been charged with lying to police.
According to Latta Police Chief Derrick Cartwright, 62-year-old Liliah Smith provided information which led officers to believe Jaxie Rogers, 85, disappeared from the Latta IGA parking lot in a white Buick Lacrosse on June 7.
Cartwright said through the use of cameras at the IGA and other locations, it was determined that Rogers was last seen outside of Latta city limits. Cartwright, however, cannot say specifically where in Dillon County she was last seen.
Rogers was found in a densely-wooded area in Columbus County, N.C. on June 11, about a half-mile from her vehicle. Authorities said Rogers was dehydrated but in good spirits. She was transported to a hospital for evaluation.
Smith was released Tuesday on a personal recognizance bond several hours after her arrest.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.