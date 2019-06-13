Charleston looking at how to make city buildings safer after Virginia Beach mass shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is looking at how to make its buildings safer and its employees better well-equipped to deal with emergency situations.
On Thursday, a discussion will be had between Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds and the city’s public safety committee on if any changes need to made to the city’s emergency response protocols. The move comes after last month’s shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building that left 12 dead.
“Every time there is an event like that, there are lessons learned,” Reynolds said. “There's things that went really well and there's things we can look at to maybe improve on.”
Reynolds notes that some of the lessons learned in Virginia can be applied to buildings in Charleston.
“They had difficulties getting into some of the doors, because they had electronic pass keys,” Reynolds said. “So ironically, some of the things that were used to secure those doors also slowed them down some in their response.”
This has lead to discussions on how police would be able to access some of the city’s buildings that also use the electronic locks, and it’s where Reynolds is hoping coordination between department heads and police can come into play.
In addition to that, the police department hopes to increase and enhance some of its training with city employees. They’re also looking at things like cameras, protocols, and policies when it comes to responding to emergencies.
No decisions are expected to made at Thursday’s meeting, but changes could be coming in the months ahead.
