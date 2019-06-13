SC Lottery
Claflin University announces first new president in 25 years

Dwaun Warmack was named Clafin's ninth school president Monday (Provided)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2019 at 12:26 PM EDT
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The first Historically Black College and University in South Carolina has a new name at the helm.

Claflin University announced Monday that Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack will be its ninth president in school history, replacing Dr. Henry Tisdale, who is retiring after 25 years at the school.

“I am honored to lead one of the nation’s premier Historically Black College and Universities that has a tradition of producing visionary leaders and a proven track record devoted to student success,” Warmack said. “My aspiration is to honor President Tisdale’s amazing legacy, by continuing the Claflin standard as a beacon of excellence in higher education for future generations to come. I am humbled by the opportunity afforded me to carry the torch and to continue the growth and development of Claflin University as a dynamic and powerful center of scholarship, research and education.”

Warmack has served as the president of Harris-Stowe State University in Missouri for the last five years. He had also previously served as a Senior Vice President of Administration and Student Services at Bethune-Cookman University. He also held the position of Associate Dean of Students at Rhodes College in Memphis.

During his time at Harris-Stowe, Warmack oversaw a 34 percent rise in student headcount including a rise in applications from 667 in 2013 to more than 7,000 in 2019.

“Dr. Warmack was unanimously chosen to lead Claflin University from a pool of highly qualified applicants,” said James K. Lehman, Chair of the Board. “We believe he will continue Claflin’s upward trajectory, keeping the university among the nation’s leading institutions of higher education. He brings a brand of leadership that is inclusive, transparent and inspires teamwork.”

He earned his bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s in sociology from Delta State University. He earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.

