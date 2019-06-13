Crews extinguish deck fire at West Ashley home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters extinguished a fire on a deck at a house in West Ashley early Thursday morning.
A homeowner in the 1600 block of Nemours Drive woke up and found the rear deck on the second floor of the house on fire.
Crews with the St. Andrews and city of Charleston fire departments arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m. The homeowner was able to put out most of the fire with a fire extinguisher. Firefighters then took over to put out hot spots in the void space of the deck and walls.
Nobody was injured or displaced. The damage was contained to the deck and didn’t extend into the house.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.