Deputies arrest 4, including 16-year-old, after report of shots fired

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies arrested three men and one juvenile after investigating a report of gunfire Wednesday night.
Jamarious Loynes, 24, is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and trafficking more than 100 capsules of ecstasy; and Shyheim Lippman, 23, and Latavish Ulmer, 19, were each charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker.
A 16-year-old male was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Deputies responded at approximately 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to Corona Drive where shots had reportedly been fired. Several residents in the Carrington Apartment complex reported rounds striking their homes.
Walker said deputies spotted a silver vehicle that matched a description given by the callers and stopped it less than a mile from the apartment complex.
Deputies noticed several weapons inside the vehicle on the floorboard, which turned out to be two 9 mm handguns and a 9 mm Tec-9 pistol, Walker said. All weapons were loaded.
A book bag removed from the vehicle contained U.S. currency and illegal narcotics.
“Our deputies pulled three weapons and some narcotics out of this one vehicle during a traffic stop immediately after the gun shots,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If these individuals think we’ll accept this type of behavior, they’ve got another thought coming.”
No one inside the residences were injured, investigators said.
A judge set $1,000 surety bonds for Lippman and Ulmer on Thursday. Loynes’ bond hearing was delayed after investigators discovered he had initially identified himself to law enforcement using a relative’s name, Walker said.
Lippman was already out on bond for two separate offenses, including a February arrest for a 2018 incident in which he failed to stop for a blue light, Walker said. Deputies say that after Lippman bonded out on that charge, he was arrested again in March on a charge of possession of a stolen pistol.
