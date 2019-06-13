FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident on I-26WB at Aviation Ave. closes multiple lanes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An accident closed all westbound lanes of I-26 at the Aviation Avenue exit Wednesday night.
The incident was reported at approximately 9:50 p.m. and appears to involve injuries, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
At approximately 10:43 p.m. two left lanes remained closed.
Authorities have not yet said how many vehicles are involved.
Traffic cams show a massive backup behind the crash. That backup extends at least one mile.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
