FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident on I-26WB at Aviation Ave. closes multiple lanes

VIDEO: Accident on I-26WB at Aviation Ave. closes multiple lanes
By Patrick Phillips | June 12, 2019 at 10:25 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 11:10 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An accident closed all westbound lanes of I-26 at the Aviation Avenue exit Wednesday night.

The incident was reported at approximately 9:50 p.m. and appears to involve injuries, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

At approximately 10:43 p.m. two left lanes remained closed.

Authorities have not yet said how many vehicles are involved.

Traffic cams show a massive backup behind the crash. That backup extends at least one mile.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: An accident on I-26 at the Aviation Avenue exit in North Charleston has all westbound lanes blocked. We are updating the story here>> https://www.live5news.com/2019/06/13/first-alert-traffic-accident-i-aviation-ave-closes-all-westbound-lanes/

Posted by Live 5 News on Wednesday, June 12, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.