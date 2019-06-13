Hundreds of people get free hurricane supplies in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Thursday morning, cars lined up an hour early at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center to participate in a hurricane preparedness exercise.
Staff members from Charleston County Emergency Management teamed up with South Carolina Emergency Management, the City of North Charleston, the Town of Mt. Pleasant and the City of Charleston to hand out water, ready-to-eat meals and a 2019 hurricane guide.
“This is what we would actually be putting out within the county to help feed and provide water to our citizens [before a hurricane]," Senior Emergency Management Specialist with Charleston County Emergency Management, Joe Coates, said.
The distribution began at 9 a.m. and supplies were gone by about 10:30 a.m. Coates estimated the group gave out supplies to about 300 cars.
“It’s always important to engage with the community to make sure they are prepared and that they know exactly what they need to do in the event of a disaster," Coates added.
