Live 5 Scambusters: Scam targets Dominion Energy customers, threatens to shut off power

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scam artists may be using the recent merger between SCANA and Dominion Energy to find new victims.
New Dominion Energy customers have been reporting phone calls that were not what they seemed. These customers say they received phone calls from a phone number matching the number for Dominion Energy. The callers were telling customers the power would be turned off because the bill had not been paid. The customers were given the opportunity to make the payment over the phone.
One woman says she knew the payment check for her June bill had already cleared the bank. She called Dominion Energy at the customer service number on her bill, 800-251-7234. The representative for Dominion Energy confirmed the call was a scam.
Dominion Energy has dealt with this scam before and has a warning on its website. The utility company wants to make sure customers know it will not:
- Threaten to turn off your service immediately
- Insist on payment over the phone
- Won’t ask you to pay with a gift card
If you get a call like this, report it to Dominion Energy here and to the F-T-C here.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
