Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/12)

James Reeves, P, Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 6-2 win over Ft. Myers. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 5 K’s in 2.2 innings. He’s 3-0 and with a 2.13 ERA and 22 K’s in 23.2 innings in Double-A.