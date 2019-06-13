Man sentenced to 30 years for breaking into house, tying up woman during home invasion

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - On Wednesday night, a judge sentenced a Harleyville man to 30 years in prison for breaking into a woman’s home, tying her up and then robbing her in 2013.
Terek Goodwin, 36, was convicted by a jury of strong armed robbery, first degree burglary and first degree kidnapping.
The charges stemmed from an incident on Molly Road in Dorchester on December 9, 2013. Goodwin was arrested at the Ashley Lodge Hotel nine days later.
According to investigators, Goodwin pointed a gun at the victim and told her to give him money. Authorities say once the victim gave the money to the suspect, Goodwin tied her up while he left the home.
The case was investigated by detectives with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.
