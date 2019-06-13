More overnight lane closures scheduled for Wando Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction officials with Banks Construction have announced more overnight lane closures on the Wando Bridge.
From June 16-27, lane closures will start in both directions on the Wando Bridge. Construction will occur in the median on Sunday through Thursday nights during the two-week period.
The closures are expected to begin each night at 8 p.m. and reopen by 6 a.m. the next morning.
“Drivers traveling near the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times,” Project manager Gabe Whitaker said. “Drivers are also asked to notice and comply with traffic control signs, traffic cones and barrels, reductions in speed limits, and message board information. Please note that all road work is dependent on the weather.”
