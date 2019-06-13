Mother Emanuel AME Church begins remembrance of deadly shootings 4 years ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bible study kicked off a series of events Wednesday that will commemorate the killings of nine parishioners of Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.
The study was held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Calhoun Street church.
It was led by the Rev. Eric S.C. Manning, the pastor of Mother Emanuel AME and the Rev. Anthony B. Thompson, pastor of Holy Trinity Reformed Epioscopal Church in Charleston.
Thompson’s wife was one of the nine victims of the church shooting on June 17, 2015.
Following the Bible study, the trunks of 15 cherry trees planted for the victims and survivors located at the Gaillard Center will be lit each evening until the conclusion of the Emanuel 9 commemoration.
The next event scheduled to take place is the Susie Jackson/Ethel Lance Senior Citizens Luncheon at the church. It is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. and is named after two other victims of the shooting.
The list of events marking the grim anniversary continue through June 29.
The shootings took place at the end of a Wednesday night Bible study.
The tragedy claimed the lives of the church’s pastor and State Sen. Clementa Pinckney, Cynthia Graham Hurd, Susie Jackson, Tywanza Sanders, Ethel Lance, Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor, Rev. Daniel L. Simmons Sr., Rev. Sharonda Singleton and Rev. Myra Thompson.
