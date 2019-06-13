Much drier, cooler weather on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big changes are coming to our weather pattern and that means drier weather for the rest of the week. Heavy rain over the past several days will be replaced by dry weather although leftover clouds will linger for part of the day today. Sunshine will gradually start to peak out this afternoon with even more sun on Friday and this upcoming weekend. A weak cold front will slide through late today dropping the humidity and temperatures for tomorrow. We’ll start out tomorrow morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s inland to the upper 60s at the coast. Enjoy it! We get very few mornings in June as cool as tomorrow!