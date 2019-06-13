Orangeburg teen charged with criminal sexual conduct

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents arrested a 16-year-old Tuesday on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The 16-year-old, whose identity has not been released, is being charged as an adult in connection with an incident on June 2, SLED spokesman Thom Berry said.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED investigate the case, Berry said.
The juvenile was booked at the state Department of Juvenile Justice.
